Verizon Small Business Recovery Fund

Small businesses across the country are confronting extreme economic challenges as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Financial support at this critical time can make the difference between staying in business or closing permanently, leading to lost income, jobs and economic stability.

Thanks to a $2.5 million investment from Verizon, we are offering grants to help small businesses fill urgent financial gaps until they can resume normal operations or until other more permanent financing becomes available.

Additionally, Verizon recently launched #PayItForwardLIVE, a weekly livestream from big names to pay it forward for small businesses. Viewers can tune in every Tuesday and Thursday at 8PM ET/ 5PM PT on @Verizon’s Twitter, Yahoo, Twitch, and Fios Channel 501. As people support their favorite small businesses with #PayItForwardLIVE, Verizon will commit an additional $10 per use of the hashtag, up to $2.5 million, for a total of up to $5 million in support.

Para leer esta información en español, haga click aquí.

Applications for round 2 are now closed. The next round will open on May 14th. Please register to receive email updates on the program. Having trouble? Email enews@lisc.org to sign up.



Who is eligible?

LISC will use the Verizon funding to provide grants of up to $10,000 to businesses facing immediate financial pressure because of Covid-19—especially entrepreneurs of color, women-owned businesses and other enterprises in historically underserved communities who don’t have access to flexible, affordable capital.



What it can be used for?

Paying rent and utilities

Meeting payroll

Paying outstanding debt to vendors

Other immediate operational costs



What’s next?

